Po covidu přišla další rána. Indii děsí agresivní plíseň napadající mozek

Understanding Mucormycosis (black fungus) Onset/symptoms? See fig. Prevention? Tight glucose control in diabetics. If pulse ox <92% use 6mg/d Decadron x 10d only. If > 92%, NO steroids Reassurance? Non-diabetics, ppl not on steroids/O2 need not worry. Plus it’s NOT contagious! https://t.co/yt3jYTtpyS