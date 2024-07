Smrt pod bahnem a troskami. Sesuvy půdy v Indii zabily desítky lidí

Army personnel from the Madras Engineering Group, Bengaluru are being rushed to help in the relief and rescue efforts in #Wayanad, where a massive landslide claimed several lives. #Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan directed the use of drones and police dog squads to assist in the search… https://t.co/Yz1Dejmoxo https://t.co/jSMw2vCFbS