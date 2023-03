Od října 18 metrů sněhu, hlásí z Kalifornie. Zasahují ji atmosférické řeky

We have passed the 700" benchmark for this season! We have had 20.7" (52.5 cm) of #snow over the last 24 hours, which brings us to 713.8" (18.13 m) since October 1st.



We are expecting more snow today and then a break before more this weekend/early next week.



