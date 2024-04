Kadyrov má nekrózu slinivky, Kreml hledá nástupce, tvrdí investigativci

Kadyrov apparently took offense that he had been shamed for being overweight and decided to go to the gym at night



He published a video from the gym to a song about a "Chechen eagle" who "rushes into battle".



This is what the head of Chechnya is trying to convince everyone that… https://t.co/7xnHqaMOBw https://t.co/ynxZ2frkt5 https://t.co/7h5CpjE3TG