V Číně přirovnávají Izrael k nacistům. A zároveň velebí Hitlera

Noa Argamani, a half Chinese Israeli born, was kidnapped by Hamas on Saturday morning.



Her father asks in tears: “On Thursday, October 12th, it will be Noa’s 26th birthday. Please help me deliver a message to her, and wish her a happy birthday. It would mean the world to me”… https://t.co/1Fc6z5szto https://t.co/bTN5i0o1g9