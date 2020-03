Karanténa vyhnala Italy do obchodů. Raději nevycházejte, žádá premiér

VIDEO: This was sent to me by a friend from Naples, Italy. The �protezione civile� (civil protection service) has been sending cars (even late at night) with loud speakers urging residents to stay indoors and not leave the house unless it�s absolutely neces Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

This was sent to me by a friend from Naples, Italy. The “protezione civile” (civil protection service) has been sending cars (even late at night) with loud speakers urging residents to stay indoors and not leave the house unless it’s absolutely necessary. #coronavirus https://t.co/0F6W460xcQ