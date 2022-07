V Itálii zemřela v boji s ohněm hasička, požáry nadále sžírají i Španělsko

#ImageOfTheDay



On 17 July, a major fire broke out in the Zamora province (in an area adjacent to the one where 25,000 ha of were burnt in June)



➡️~31,000 ha affected

➡️The 2 #wildfires together burnt an area slightly smaller than the size of #Madrid



⬇️@CopernicusEMS data https://t.co/MvSvmLx15t