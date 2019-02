Britský „džihádista Jack“ chce domů. Chybí mu maminka a Doctor Who

VIDEO: "If the UK accepted me then I?d go back ... But I don?t think that?s going to happen." In an ITV News exclusive from a Kurdish prison in Syria, the Briton known as Jihadi Jack tells @RohitKachrooITV he wants to go home but "no one cares" about him h Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

"If the UK accepted me then I’d go back ... But I don’t think that’s going to happen." In an ITV News exclusive from a Kurdish prison in Syria, the Briton known as Jihadi Jack tells @RohitKachrooITV he wants to go home but "no one cares" about him https://t.co/gPyy9PM3Fu https://t.co/9vWSkHHfTU