Co dva dny jedna mrtvá. V Íránu přibývá vražd ze cti, vydávají je za neshody

A 17-year-old girl from Piranshahr, identified as Kani Abdollahi, was killed by her father using a cold weapon. The motive behind the killing has been reported as "honor-related" and due to her "friendship with a boy." On January 25, 2025, Kani Abdollahi, 17, from the village of… https://t.co/aFPIpgNAN4 https://t.co/dxPT4HOydR