Američané potopili dvě hlídkové lodě Húsiů. Ti útočili na polskou obchodní loď

June 13 U.S. Central Command Update



In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed one air defense sensor in a Houthi controlled area of Yemen.



