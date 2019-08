Demonstranti v Hongkongu matou kamery. Obličej si halí svou vlastní tváří

VIDEO: Hong Kong protestors are on another level. Here they�re using lasers to avoid facial recognition cameras. A cyber war against Chinese artificial intelligence. https://t.co/t1hIczr5Go Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Hong Kong protestors are on another level. Here they’re using lasers to avoid facial recognition cameras. A cyber war against Chinese artificial intelligence. https://t.co/t1hIczr5Go