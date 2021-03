Britská univerzita chce postavit sochu Gretě, místní nechápou a zuří

Greta Thunberg is now cast in bronze and I will visit the foundry next week to see patination - Winchester want her green. Setting on site on 25th and unveiling (in a crowd of about 6 top bods and me) on 30th March. So exciting as I have been told this is the first full size statue of her in the world .....probably find out there are twelve now!! See Hampshire Live News for full story and photos .....but here are a few photos as preview.