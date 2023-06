Faeřané pořádali tradiční grindy. Od května zabili přes 500 delfínů

14th June 2023, there were 2 horrific grindadrap hunts on the Faroe Islands with:

269 long finned pilot whales killed at Vestmanna

178 long finned pilot whales killed at Leynar.

These were the 4th and 5th grindadrap hunts already in 2023 which have claimed 570 lives #StopTheGrind https://t.co/MqPXmyf9Rs