V Rovníkové Guineji explodoval sklad s dynamitem, výbuch má 20 obětí

⚠️ UPDATE 4 EXPLOSIONS IN #Bata, #EquatorialGuinea, UNCONFIRMED REPORTS STATE ONE OF THE EXPLOSIONS WAS AT ARMY WAREHOUSE IN THE #Nkoantoma NEIGHBORHOOD. REPORTS FROM LOCAL RADIO STATIONS STATE OFFICIALS ARE EVACUATING 4KM RADIUS⚠️ https://t.co/PV7wiJPmL6 https://t.co/jzvFGaVCrx