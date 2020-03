Kongo oslavilo vyléčení poslední pacientky s ebolou, šíření nemoci končí

VIDEO: An emotional day in #Beni #DRC as Masiko, the last #Ebola patient in DRC leaves the Ebola treatment centre in #Beni! Our @WHO team was delighted to share this victory with Masiko, @MinSanteRDC, our partners, & the people of Beni. https://t.co/2OQ Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

An emotional day in #Beni #DRC as Masiko, the last #Ebola patient in DRC leaves the Ebola treatment centre in #Beni! Our @WHO team was delighted to share this victory with Masiko, @MinSanteRDC, our partners, & the people of Beni. https://t.co/2OQ1N14x1e