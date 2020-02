Co to k čertu mělo znamenat? Trump zkritizoval Oscara pro film Parazit

VIDEO: Trump goes off on the Oscars for giving Best Picture to Parasite because it's a South Korean movie https://t.co/GUGKdExTbw Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Trump goes off on the Oscars for giving Best Picture to Parasite because it's a South Korean movie https://t.co/GUGKdExTbw