Biohazard na palubě. Letadlo se muselo vrátit kvůli cestujícímu s průjmem

A Delta Airlines Airbus A350 turned around back to Atlanta Friday night because of diarrhea throughout the airplane from a passenger and it’s a biohazard. 👀🥴



The FAA flight strip for DL194 was posted to Reddit (📷xStang05x) Also a passenger posted here asking why her son’s… https://t.co/WbEsDvde43 https://t.co/VWbkB47wF1