Ztracený Američan nereagoval na telefonáty záchranářů, byly z neznámého čísla

At approximately 2000 on October 18th LCSAR was called out for an overdue hiker on Mount Elbert. The reporting party reported the subject had started hiking Mount Elbert from the South Trailhead at 0900 that morning, and had not returned by 2000 that evening. Multiple attempts to contact the subject via their cell phone were unsuccessful. 5 LCSAR members deployed at 2200 to search high probability areas on Mount Elbert, but did not locate the subject, and left the field at ap...proximately 0300 on the 19th. At approximately 0700 on the 19th, a team of 3 LCSAR members began the search in a new area where hikers typically lose the trail. At approximately 0930 the reporting party reported the subject had returned to their place of lodging. All personnel were out of the field by 1000.