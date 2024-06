Slavný vodopád, nebo čínský podvod? Dron odhalil, že vodu do něj přivádí potrubí

The source of Asia's highest #waterfall is a water pipe?😅 In Xiuwu County, Henan Province, the Yuntai Mountain Scenic Area boasts the "highest waterfall in Asia," the Yuntai Mountain Waterfall, with a staggering drop of 314 meters.

