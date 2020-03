Buďte vděční straně, nabádalo vedení Wu-chanu občany. Teď sklízí kritiku

VIDEO: "It's fake! It's fake!" shout residents of a community in #COVID19 epicenter Wuhan in a viral video on China�s social media. They have accused property management of cheating them by only appearing to provide promised necessities. Investigation is un Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

