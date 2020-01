Wu-chan hromadí stavební buňky, během čtyř dnů stojí základy nemocnice

VIDEO: We are racing against time. The 1st building of #Wuhan's #Coronavirus hospital, Huoshenshan hospital, was completed in 16 hours. China Construction which built the hospital is the same company which built the Multan-Sukkor Motorway and the Centaurus. Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

We are racing against time. The 1st building of #Wuhan's #Coronavirus hospital, Huoshenshan hospital, was completed in 16 hours. China Construction which built the hospital is the same company which built the Multan-Sukkor Motorway and the Centaurus. Let’s pray for Wuhan & China! https://t.co/ENgZPO2RS1