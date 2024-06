VIDEO: Šokující rodeo. Býk vyskočil z arény do davu, fanouška nabral na rohy

INSANE: A Bull named "Party bus" vaulted into the crowd at a rodeo in Oregon. But he didn't stop there.



As he looked for a to escape, he turned toward a fan wearing a red shirt in the Cowboy Chuckwagon concession area... and flipped them over twice – all while "God Bless the… https://t.co/XCcymyxsM1 https://t.co/Hyqp1iG55D