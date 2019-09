Boris Johnson se ještě jednou pokusí vyvolat předčasné volby v Británii

VIDEO: BREAKING: House of Commons Speaker, John Bercow announces, if MPs vote for a general election tonight, he will stand down. If there is no election, Bercow says he will stay in post until 31 October - the current Brexit deadline. Follow live updates Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

BREAKING: House of Commons Speaker, John Bercow announces, if MPs vote for a general election tonight, he will stand down. If there is no election, Bercow says he will stay in post until 31 October - the current Brexit deadline. Follow live updates: https://t.co/MorrruFPO8 https://t.co/y6TL7H6sD6