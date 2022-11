Brexit byl chyba, míní nejvíc Britů od referenda. Zlom přišel loni s kamioňáky

Who's ahead in the polls in the United Kingdom?

Our current poll of polls:

Lab: 51% (+19)

Con: 25% (-19)

Lib Dems: 9% (-3)

Greens: 4% (+2)

SNP: 4% (=)

Reform: 4% (+2)



