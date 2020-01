Austrálie kvůli požárům evakuuje tisíce lidí, další „peklo“ čeká v sobotu

VIDEO: An emotional @AndrewConstance � local MP for Bega � reflects on the impact of the #nswfires. "It's unfair. I met four RFS guys yesterday who lost their homes. Beautiful neighbours of mine lost their homes. It is tough. We will get it together." http Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

An emotional @AndrewConstance — local MP for Bega — reflects on the impact of the #nswfires. "It's unfair. I met four RFS guys yesterday who lost their homes. Beautiful neighbours of mine lost their homes. It is tough. We will get it together." https://t.co/NqAXziygmN