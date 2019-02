Austrálie kvůli nové vlně migrantů znovu otevře centrum na Vánočním ostrově

VIDEO: Christmas Island Shire CEO calls decision to reopen detention centre "kneejerk" and says island doesn't have capacity to treat extra patients, and they'd have to be medevaced to mainland Australia anyway https://t.co/bwVUL6fRwj https://t.co/Hat0qjm Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Christmas Island Shire CEO calls decision to reopen detention centre "kneejerk" and says island doesn't have capacity to treat extra patients, and they'd have to be medevaced to mainland Australia anyway https://t.co/bwVUL6fRwj https://t.co/Hat0qjmWih