Trefil mě! Policista si spletl padající žalud s výstřelem, vyprázdnil zásobník

NEW: Florida deputy hears acorn hit his police car, thinks he has been shot at and then opens fire on his own patrol car with a cuffed man in the back of the car.



Unreal.



Okaloosa County deputy Jesse Hernandez convinced himself that he was not only shot at, but that he was also… https://t.co/RDx6spCaRC https://t.co/LXHx26TSMt