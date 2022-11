Dosud největší akce aktivistů proti SUV. Vypustili pneumatiky 900 aut

900 SUVS HIT IN 8 COUNTRIES IN HUGE NIGHT OF ANTI-SUV ACTION



SUVs disarmed last night from NYC to Innsbruck, Austria

At least 25 actions overnight by TX cells in 18 cities, including 7 actions across London, UK

Largest-ever night of action against SUVs



... https://t.co/eDN9PZGvn8