Letadlo nouzově přistálo na ruské základně, téměř ho zasáhla syrská raketa

Russian Defense Ministry says Airbus-320 with 172 passengers on board makes emergency landing in Hmeimim Russian airbase in Syria’s Latakia, after Syrian Air Defense nearly hit it, according to the state-run RIA news agency. https://t.co/msbJLiO7tK https://t.co/FD30zaBTkq