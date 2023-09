Miley Cyrusová pózovala v 15 letech nahoře bez. Skvělé rozhodnutí, říká

April 28, 2008: Miley’s photoshoot and interview with Vanity Fair for their upcoming June issue was posted online. Unfortunately, this photograph sparked the biggest controversy of 2008, with Disney forcing Miley to apologize to the world. (Yes, you heard that right, a 15 year old girl had to apologize to the world because gross adults chose to sexualize a minor for no reason; I’m glad Miley retracted her apology 2 years ago)