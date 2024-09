Díky sexu a pornu jsem necítil bolest, říká zpěvák Posner držící celibát

hi, my name is Mike Posner ✨✨✨✨✌️

Yes, yes… I’m the guy that sang I took a pill in Ibiza…

But being famous didn’t make me happy so I walked across America to find myself.

i discovered a lot…

Almost died…

Now I’m back…

To share my music

but i’m gonna try to do it in a new way…



where it’s not about me getting more and more famous,

but about love, inspiration, health, and happiness.



Here goes



“beautiful day”

out 9/9