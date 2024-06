Tanečník Yemi A.D. do vesmíru nepoletí, japonský miliardář projekt zrušil

1/4 Yemi is sharing his personal views on the dearMoon mission cancelation and his next steps.



I regret to share this unfortunate news. While the #dearMoon mission has come to an end, my commitment to space-exploration projects and supporting young, disadvantaged individuals in achieving their own Moonshots remains unwavering.



In addition to my work with @Moonshot Platform and my artistic endeavors, I am now serving on the board of directors for Space for Humanity - an organization that sponsors civilian astronauts and democratizes access to space. Our mission is to offer civil society leaders the chance to view Earth from space, fostering a transformative shift in perspective.



I want to thank everyone who has been with me, whether close or remote, throughout this complex journey. Your support means the world to me, and I will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible.



“It doesn’t matter where we start our journey, but where we are headed. With imagination, our potential is limitless.”



Much love



Disclaimer: This statement reflects the personal views of Yemi A.D. only and does not represent the opinions or positions of the dearMoon crew, SpaceX, Space Today, or any other affiliated organizations.