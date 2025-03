Napat Mitmakorn, a 9-year-old from Bangkok, Thailand, is impressing audiences with his budding tattoo artistry. His father, Nattawut Sangtong, introduced tattooing to steer Napat away from gaming and mobile phone addiction. For now, he works only with family and friends, as his father prioritizes stringent hygiene training before expanding to public clients.



Link in bio for more

Follow @onmanorama



#tattooartist #thaitattooartist