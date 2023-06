Měla jsem mrtvici, přišla jsem o řeč, prozradila zpěvačka Susan Boyle

Tonight I had the privilege of returning to @bgt and performing with the wonderful cast of @lesmizofficial. This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke. For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, “I Dreamed A Dream”…