Jsem na něj pyšná, řekla utajená dcera Oldřicha Kaisera o svém otci

At the movie premiere “The Gardeners Year” with my dad Oldřich Kaiser in the leading role!



I was happy to be able to witness this highlight of his career and to hear them calling him a living legend.



I am proud of him not only because of his talent and career but mostly because of his kind heart and incredible sense of humor. Truly one of a kind. ❤️



What a night!



First picture by @idasaudkova



