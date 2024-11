Zemřela vážně nemocná dívka, která fotografovala Kate a Williama

Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of yesterday morning. She remained determined to the last. Even on Tuesday she was still making plans. We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year. She was not only a phenomenal photographer, she was the best human, and the most wonderful daughter and big sister we could ever have asked for. No one could have fought harder for life than she did. There is a gaping Liz shaped hole i...n our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill. We have so much gratitude to every single one of you, whether you offered to help, or liked or shared posts - you ensured Liz’s last two months were her very best. She flew high until the end.