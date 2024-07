Na své tělo jsem hrdá, říká bývalá bulimička Kesha a posílá vzkaz hejtrům

i didn’t think in 2024 people still body shamed but. i am so proud of my body. she’s been through a lot. she’s torn her acl on stage and finished the show. she’s held my fucking broken heart together. to those who think you’re shaming me, you’re actually making me feel very powerful. so, to you, i hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down. in the mean time, hate me harder bitch:)