Hilary Duffová porodila dceru do vody. Není nám podobná, reagoval otec

Townes Meadow Bair , now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!



I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.



5/3/24



@birthingrhythm

@littleplumphoto