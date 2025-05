She’s opened up about a lot… but NEVER like this.



Hey, Heal Squad! Exciting news! This week on Heal Squad, @hannahbrown shares her health journey for the very first time—from unexpected inflammation flare-ups and narcolepsy struggles to the wellness rituals that are helping her find balance again.



For someone known for her strength and sparkle, this side of Hannah is raw, real, and incredibly brave. She opens up about it all… the silent symptoms, the moment she knew something had to change, and why she’s learning to trust her body again—one step at a time!



If you’ve ever felt unseen in your health journey, stay tuned for this week’s 2 Part conversation Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube & Patreon! #HealSquad #HannahBrown #HealingJourney #InflammationAwareness #NarcolepsySupport #MindBodyConnection #ChronicSymptoms #WellnessRituals #BeTheCEOofYourHealth