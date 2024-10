Eva Mendesová se v padesáti vrací do showbyznysu, na roli zatím čeká

No animals were abused for this fashion.

I can’t say the same about my feet while jumping in heels all day. But I secretly love that torture when it’s worth the shot.



This was the most free I’ve ever felt at a photoshoot.

I loved it -not sure I’ve ever said that about a photo shoot before. It’s all about and for @stellamccartney

I loved working with increíble fotog @ethanjamesgreen

and his team that made me feel super comfortable.

Hairstyle: @giannandreahair

Hair color: @michaeljohnguzzon

Makeup: @genevieveherr