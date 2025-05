Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes are officially married! The couple's wedding took place in California this weekend, with @ddlovato wearing a pearl-white, corseted @VivienneWestwood dress. “When I was thinking about what dress style I wanted, I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs—specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves of your body and her use of corsets,” the star told Vogue. Head to the link in bio to see more photos of Demi's wedding dress and details from the couple's nuptials. Photos 1&2: @josevilla