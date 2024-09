Oblíbenou choreografii z Deadpoola ve skutečnosti netančí Ryan Reynolds

It’s true! I am Dancepool in the new “Deadpool and Wolverine” This secret has been so hard to keep! I can’t believe I have the honor of being @vancityreynolds “dance” double for the opening scene of the entire movie!!! Like what?!? What is life?



I went to the premiere on Monday and watching the footage back was pretty surreal. I hadn’t remembered what I freestyled in between the choreography, and it was hilarious to watch it back and be like “oh my god now I remember doing that”.



When filming, I felt right at home. @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect - thank you for your encouragement and enthusiasm when bringing me onboard. It gave me a lot of purpose… an amount I haven’t felt in a while ❤️



Please go see the movie! It is one of the most well rounded films I’ve ever seen.

Incredible job to everyone involved…. You should be very very proud of yourselves. And shout out to my agents at @blocla for submitting me for this role! Who would’ve thought!!

#deadpoolandwolverine #likeaprayer #byebyebye