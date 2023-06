Devítiletá dcera si zjišťuje informace o demenci a pomáhá otci, říká Willisová

Fathers to the old and new.



Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game….



Happy 1st Father’s Day

Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from.

Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear

Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces.

I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s ok for her to be too.

Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams.

We love you