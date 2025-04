Look who strolled by in our picture for our family Cherry Blossom photo shoot!



Story time! It’s the kids turn to take a photo together and Damien is saying something to me. I’m just focused on Preston not running towards the water (peak mom moment). After that shoot was done I pick Preston up and asked Damien “what were you saying”? He goes “that was President Obama who just walked by” and looks his direction. I was like whaaaaat?! I ran to the photographer and asked her if she got the picture. She scrolls through and BOOM there is it! The perfect shot!



This story is one to remember and the picture is a family heirloom (literally). And nope, we did not bother him on his much needed peaceful stroll.



We were featured on the news today. Such an epic core memory formed for our entire family. ❤️



: @brianainellphotography



Thank you @barackobama