Björn Ulvaeus ze skupiny ABBA se v Dánsku potřetí oženil

Today on the 21st of September 2024, Björn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark. They met in Nürnberg in 2021 in connection with the release of ABBA’s last album Voyage and started dating in the spring of 2022. The wedding took place in Copenhagen in the presence of close friends and family.



Sandi Toksvig, Anne Linnet and Kaya Brüel generously performed and made the evening extra special.



Clothes: Soeren Le Schmidt

Photos: Krestine Havemann