After careful reflection, I have made the decision to step away from the @missworld competition.



This decision was not made lightly. However, I found that certain aspects of the experience did not align with my personal values. I also witnessed and experienced things that made me deeply uncomfortable. I believe it is important to speak up when something doesn’t feel right—and just as importantly, to step away when your integrity is at stake.



No one should ever feel they have to remain in a situation that goes against their beliefs or compromises their well-being.



I want to thank everyone who has supported me during this time—especially those who have reached out to share their own experiences from the same systems❤️



Your kind messages and solidarity have meant more than I can express. For anyone reading this who has ever felt the same but couldn’t speak out: know that you are not alone, and YOUR VOICE MATTERS.



This is not the end of my journey—just a redirection toward spaces that reflect the values I stand for: authenticity, empowerment, and positive change.



With gratitude,

Peace& Love



Milla - Miss England 2024 / 2025 ❤️



——

#thesun #yourvoicematters