Ruské labutě i medvědi znovu krouží kolem evropských břehů a Aljašky

VIDEO: Footage from the cockpit of our Quick Reaction Alert Typhoons today! Two Russian Tu-142 Bear-F (Anti-Sub Warfare aircraft) were intercepted west of the Shetland Islands and shadowed throughout their time in the UK's FIR and area of interest. #QRA # Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Footage from the cockpit of our Quick Reaction Alert Typhoons today! Two Russian Tu-142 Bear-F (Anti-Sub Warfare aircraft) were intercepted west of the Shetland Islands and shadowed throughout their time in the UK's FIR and area of interest. #QRA #SecuringTheSkies #WeAreNATO https://t.co/rxvCD7VgVx