Mrazáky na vakcínu se přikupovat nebudou. Musí se spotřebovat do měsíce

RIGHT NOW: @pfizer is packing up its vaccine. In each box, there's a GPS and thermal sensor. @FedEx trucks are seen outside of the facility near Kalamazoo, MI. @UPS will also handle shipments: ▪️145 sites across all states tomorrow ▪️Another 425 sites Tues. ▪️Final 66 sites Wed. https://t.co/Wr3q4XvbXd