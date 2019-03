„Stávka za klima, pojďte s náma!“ Po celém Česku demonstrovali studenti

VIDEO: It begins. 1,000s of young people taking to the streets to demand action on #climatechange. ?Once we start to act hope is everywhere so instead of looking for hope look for action. Then & only then hope will come.? @GretaThunberg #climatestrike Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

It begins. 1,000s of young people taking to the streets to demand action on #climatechange. “Once we start to act hope is everywhere so instead of looking for hope look for action. Then & only then hope will come.” @GretaThunberg #climatestrike #klimaatstaking @greenpeaceNL https://t.co/MX0MqY4rQC