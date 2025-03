Jedí kuře na paprice a „nejsou z cukru“. Sociální sítě mění práci českých diplomatů

Introducing CzechBrews!



A new series where we shine a spotlight on American microbreweries crafting unique Czech-style beers using authentic Czech ingredients



These exceptional brews are the result of expert collaborations between Czech and American brewers, fueled by a shared passion for authenticity, high-quality ingredients, and a love for beer. Together, they celebrate the enduring bond between Czech and American communities.



We kick off with the first episode tomorrow - stay tuned!



Video edit: @hoke.dominik